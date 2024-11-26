‘Sachin Deshmukh Is The Best Character I’ve Ever Played’: Udne Ki Aasha’s Kanwar Dhillon On Growing Popularity Of Show (Exclusive)

Kanwar Dhillon, currently reigning the trp charts with his show ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ has been receiving compliments day in and out for his performance in the show. In an exclusive chat with the free press journal, the Udne Ki Aasha fame, pouring his heart out speaks about various aspects of his life.

You and your show have been receiving a lot of love and appreciation, how does that feel ?

Yes, Udne ki Asha has been receiving a lot of love, as an actor and as Kanwar I feel Sachin Deshmukh is by far the best character I have played. It definitely is the best I have done till date and there is a reason why people are connecting to him so much there is a sense of realism in him he is your boy next door. It feels great as an actor when your work is loved and rewarded. I am just filled with a lot of gratitude and I am extremely humbled for all the love I have been receiving .

That’s great, what are your thoughts on taking up reality shows?

Ofcourse I would love to take in a reality show. Khatron ke khiladi has always been something I have been wanting to do and Bigg boss is something I have been watching or rather binging on time permitting. Having said that, I would love to host or anchor a reality show I would love to explore and yes there have been many televised events which I hosted and took on this year. I completely enjoyed it and I look forward to more of this beyond just participating in it. I hope gradually I get to explore this side of me as well beyond just acting and what I have done.

With 2024 coming to an end, how do you look back at this year?

Yes, the year has flown by and in January we complete a year of shooting for this show. It’s been a great year full of work and I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I am ever thankful and it has been a good year. I am hoping the next year is as busy and more. I am ever grateful and humbled for all that’s come my way this year.

Any resolutions or any to dos on your list for the coming year?

The only resolution would be to not force myself to take a break from work ever not just this year but every year. I want to be as busy as one can ever be I want to dabble across platforms and be absolutely caught up with work and grow as a person and an actor. So let’s hope and pray on this one.