 ‘Sachin Deshmukh Is The Best Character I’ve Ever Played’: Udne Ki Aasha’s Kanwar Dhillon On Growing Popularity Of Show (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Sachin Deshmukh Is The Best Character I’ve Ever Played’: Udne Ki Aasha’s Kanwar Dhillon On Growing Popularity Of Show (Exclusive)

‘Sachin Deshmukh Is The Best Character I’ve Ever Played’: Udne Ki Aasha’s Kanwar Dhillon On Growing Popularity Of Show (Exclusive)

In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Kanwar Dhillon of Udne Ki Aasha speaks about the show and his character resonating with the viewers. The actor also looks back at this year and reveals what is on his to do list for the coming year.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
article-image

Kanwar Dhillon, currently reigning the trp charts with his show ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ has been receiving compliments day in and out for his performance in the show. In an exclusive chat with the free press journal, the Udne Ki Aasha fame, pouring his heart out speaks about various aspects of his life.

Read Also
‘I Cried, He Did Approach Me Like That’: Bigg Boss 18’s Alice Kaushik On Boyfriend Kanwar...
article-image

You and your show have been receiving a lot of love and appreciation, how does that feel ?

Yes, Udne ki Asha has been receiving a lot of love, as an actor and as Kanwar I feel Sachin Deshmukh is by far the best character I have played. It definitely is the best I have done till date and there is a reason why people are connecting to him so much there is a sense of realism in him he is your boy next door. It feels great as an actor when your work is loved and rewarded. I am just filled with a lot of gratitude and I am extremely humbled for all the love I have been receiving .

That’s great, what are your thoughts on taking up reality shows?

FPJ Shorts
Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Top Floors Of Vertex Society In Kalyan's Wayle Nagar; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Top Floors Of Vertex Society In Kalyan's Wayle Nagar; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
'Everything Feels Like A Cut, Copy, And Paste...': Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath Compares India’s Diversity to Europe’s Uniformity; Netizens React
'Everything Feels Like A Cut, Copy, And Paste...': Zerodha Co-founder Nithin Kamath Compares India’s Diversity to Europe’s Uniformity; Netizens React
Confused Sara Ali Khan Watches Elderly Man Turn Protective For Her By Snatching Phones From Paps & Shielding Her (VIDEO)
Confused Sara Ali Khan Watches Elderly Man Turn Protective For Her By Snatching Phones From Paps & Shielding Her (VIDEO)
Bombay HC Quashes Rape FIR Against Lawyer, Cites Consensual Relationship
Bombay HC Quashes Rape FIR Against Lawyer, Cites Consensual Relationship

Ofcourse I would love to take in a reality show. Khatron ke khiladi has always been something I have been wanting to do and Bigg boss is something I have been watching or rather binging on time permitting. Having said that, I would love to host or anchor a reality show I would love to explore and yes there have been many televised events which I hosted and took on this year. I completely enjoyed it and I look forward to more of this beyond just participating in it. I hope gradually I get to explore this side of me as well beyond just acting and what I have done.

With 2024 coming to an end, how do you look back at this year?

Yes, the year has flown by and in January we complete a year of shooting for this show. It’s been a great year full of work and I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I am ever thankful and it has been a good year. I am hoping the next year is as busy and more. I am ever grateful and humbled for all that’s come my way this year.

Any resolutions or any to dos on your list for the coming year?

The only resolution would be to not force myself to take a break from work ever not just this year but every year. I want to be as busy as one can ever be I want to dabble across platforms and be absolutely caught up with work and grow as a person and an actor. So let’s hope and pray on this one.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Confused Sara Ali Khan Watches Elderly Man Turn Protective For Her By Snatching Phones From Paps &...

Confused Sara Ali Khan Watches Elderly Man Turn Protective For Her By Snatching Phones From Paps &...

Amid Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan Divorce Rumours, Shweta Bachchan Makes Kind Gesture...

Amid Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan Divorce Rumours, Shweta Bachchan Makes Kind Gesture...

Alice Kaushik Reacts To Viral Clip Of 'Cuddling' With Avinash Mishra, Shares Kanwar Dhillon's...

Alice Kaushik Reacts To Viral Clip Of 'Cuddling' With Avinash Mishra, Shares Kanwar Dhillon's...

‘Sachin Deshmukh Is The Best Character I’ve Ever Played’: Udne Ki Aasha’s Kanwar Dhillon On...

‘Sachin Deshmukh Is The Best Character I’ve Ever Played’: Udne Ki Aasha’s Kanwar Dhillon On...

Kajol Pens Heartwarming Note For Team As She Wraps Up Upcoming Project: 'Another Family...

Kajol Pens Heartwarming Note For Team As She Wraps Up Upcoming Project: 'Another Family...