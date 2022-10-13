Sabyasachi Mukherjee rents 4-storeyed store in Mumbai for Rs 2 crore per month: Report

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee |

Celebrated fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has rented a new store in Mumbai. According to media reports, the estimated rent is little under Rs 2 crore per month.

The new space will reportedly open in February 2023 and it will house the designer's couture, ready-to-wear, jewellery and the soon-to-be-launched home collections.

Sabyasachi will take over a ground-plus-four-storey neoclassical building, on the corner of Veer Nariman Road and Cawasji Patel Street at at Horniman Circle.

Sabyasachi’s neighbours will be international luxury labels Hermès and Christian Louboutin.

Read Also Madhuri Dixit buys Rs 48 crore flat on 53rd floor in Lower Parel: Report

The report added that the designer will surrender his current Mumbai store which is located at the adjacent Kala Ghoda area. The present store reportedly has his clothing lines and jewellery collection.

Sabyasachi also has flagship stores in New Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad. He is also all set to open a new store in New York City on October 16.

Sabyasachi has designed bridal outfits for Bollywood actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif.

Read Also Akshay Kumar sells his Andheri flat to music director Daboo Malik for Rs 6 crore