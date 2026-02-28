'Sabko Haq Hai Bolne Ka...': The Kerala Story 2 Actor Sumit Gahlawat On People Calling Film Propaganda | FPJ Exclusive

The Kerala Story 2 Actor Sumit Gahlawat | YouTube

After a lot of controversies, The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond was released in theatres on Friday, February 27, 2026. The film received mixed to positive reviews from critics and the audience, and took a low opening at the box office. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with actor Sumit Gahlawat, who plays the role of Salim in the movie.

When we asked him about people calling The Kerala Story 2 a propaganda movie, the actor said, "As an actor, thoda bura lagta hai ki acting ki baat kam ho rahi hai, actors ki baat kam ho rahi hai. Waha pe lagta hai ke bahot mehnat ki hai, toh koi acting ke baat kare toh zyada achcha lagta hai (As an actor, I feel a little bad that talks about actors and acting is happening less. A lot of hard work has been put in, so it feels better when someone talks about acting)."

He further said, "Sabko haq hai bolne ka individually. Main bhi kayi chize bolta hu, woh shayadse kisi aur ko pasand naa aaye. As an actor woh thoda bura lagta hai, baaki jo jiska mann kare woh bole (Everyone has the right to speak. I also say many things, which maybe someone else doesn't like. As an actor, that seems a bit bad, but otherwise, whatever people want to say, they can)."

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection

The Kerala Story 2 took a low opening at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs. 75 lakh on its first day, which is surely not a great number.

It will be interesting to see whether the film will show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.

The Kerala Story 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Without generalising anyone or sounding preachy, the film acts as a mirror to the culprits and also a wake up call for many innocents. The release date controversy notwithstanding, the film is bound to grow majorly by word of mouth."