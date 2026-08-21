'Sab Kesar Bech Rahe Hain, Aur Aap…': Akshay Kumar Bursts Into Laughter At Journalist's Question Amid Gutka & Pan Masala Ad Row—VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Actor Akshay Kumar found himself at the centre of an amusing moment when a journalist asked him about the ongoing controversy surrounding Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff’s Vimal Elaichi advertisement. The incident took place during Acer’s promotional event after the company announced Akshay as its brand ambassador in India on August 20.

A female journalist posed a witty question to the actor, saying, "Sab kesar bech rahe hain, aap Acer bech rahe hain?”"Rather than giving a detailed response, Akshay simply burst into laughter. His reaction was captured on video and has since attracted attention online.

Check out the viral video:

Reporter: Sab kesar bech rahe hai aap Acer bech rahe hai😭



Akshay Kumar's reaction to this is pure gold.



He even shared that to convince his wife about choosing a brand he has to explain everything to her down to the absolute scientific reason.🤌✨ pic.twitter.com/pcr0r7FyU7 — ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ (@ReignOfBateman) August 20, 2026

About The Controversy

The question came amid the controversy surrounding the pan masala advertisement featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued show-cause notices to the three actors, alleging that the advertisement could amount to indirect or surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala, which is prohibited in Maharashtra.

Terming the notice a "final warning", it said the advertisement appeared prima facie to be a misleading advertisement relating to food and contrary to provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the regulations framed under it.

VIDEO | PTI Exclusive: "Misleading or surrogate advertisements are not allowed; action will be taken against advertisers", says Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on notices issued to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over the Vimal Elaichi ad. pic.twitter.com/k4FMrPAs7q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 17, 2026

The Maharashtra FDA, under Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, has been conducting widespread inspections of food outlets and products to check safety, hygiene and related issues.