'Sab Bhool-Chook Maaf': Kangana Ranaut ACCEPTS 'Bade Bhai' Baba Ramdev's Raksha Bandhan Gesture, Puts Feud Behind Her

Kangana Ranaut Ends Feud With Baba Ramdev | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut appears to have put her past differences with Yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev behind her on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2026. The actress accepted his festive gesture and responded warmly after he shared that he would be sending her sweets and a gift, signalling a reconciliation following their earlier controversy over his remarks about her character.

Kangana Ranaut Ends Feud With Baba Ramdev

Kangana responded positively to Ramdev's gesture and acknowledged his message of reconciliation. Sharing her thoughts, she said, "Tyohar ka din hota hai sab bhool chook maaf karne ke liye hai, mere Bhai Baba Ram Dev ji ne bahut achcha kaha ki vivaad nahi, samvaad hona chahiye."

She further accepted the gesture and affection extended by Ramdev, adding, "Aaj Rakshabandhan ke din main unki mithai aur bade bhai ka prem dono swikaar karti hoon. Bahut dhanyawad, Ishwar. Aapko lambi aayu de."

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What Did Baba Ramdev Say?

On Raksha Bandhan, Baba Ramdev spoke about sending a gift and sweets to Kangana and expressed his desire to end any animosity between them. He said that there should be no hatred or hostility in the country and that disagreements should be resolved through dialogue.

Ramdev said that there should be no hatred in the country for any reason and no hostility towards one another, adding that they had completely given up all animosity. He further emphasised the importance of communication in resolving differences, saying that any dispute should be resolved through dialogue and that he would also call Kangana.

Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev says, "I am sending this gift and these sweets to our sister, Kangana Ranaut, by post. There should be no hatred in the country for any reason, and there should be no hostility towards one another. That is why we have completely given… pic.twitter.com/MXZu07EUzv — IANS (@ians_india) August 28, 2026

About Kangana Ranaut, Baba Ramdev Controversy

Earlier, in an Instagram post, Ranaut claimed that she had a "better personality" than Ramdev after he criticised her over her controversial "Generation Gutter" remark.

Taking a dig at Ramdev and the controversies surrounding him and his Patanjali brand, she wrote, "Baba ji, don't daydream about my jawani (youth) or bedroom. One can only assume based on rumours and gossip. At least mujhe kabhi Supreme Court se fatkar nahi lagi."