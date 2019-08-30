'Saaho' Early Reviews: Twitter lauds Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's action flick

With its mega release, 'Saaho' is making headlines for all the action, drama and not to forget, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry. The films has left netizens and movie-buffs on the edge of their seats as they watched the flick and shared their views on social media.
Here are some early reviews:
Along with Shraddha and Prabhas, also starring in the film are actors Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday.'Saaho' also marks the 'Ek Villain' actor's debut in the South Indian film industry.
The movie has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country. It hits the screens today.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)