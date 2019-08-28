Prabhas starrer 'Saaho' in Hindi gets UA with no cuts, running time of nearly 3 hours

With a running time of 2 hours 51 minutes, Saaho is all set to be a lengthy adventure for the audience. While the Telugu and other South Indian versions of director Sujeeth’s Saaho was certified by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) last week, the Hindi was cleared as late as Monday, just days before release, leading to some last-minute anxiety in the team.

Director Sujeeth, who will now switch off until after Saaho releases on Friday, says it was an ordeal to ready all the four versions for release. “Every version had to be submitted for censoring separately. Luckily we were cleared with a ‘UA’ and no cuts. Then began the process of uploading all US prints, and sending off local prints in four languages all across the country.”