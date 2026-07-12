S Janaki Funeral: Singer's Granddaughter Apsara Vydyula Lights Her Pyre, Pays Emotional Tribute

Legendary playback singer S Janaki was laid to rest with full state honours near Mysuru on Sunday, with her granddaughter, Apsara Vydyula, performing the final rites. The iconic singer was cremated at her farmhouse in Kaniyanahundi, where family members, admirers and well-wishers gathered to bid her a final farewell.

In an emotional moment, Apsara consigned her grandmother's mortal remains to the flames and spoke to the media about the immense loss her family and the music industry have suffered.

"This is a great loss, not just to our family, for the whole nation, for the whole world. My grandmom was a very versatile singer. She had the most expressive type of singing. I think everybody who listens to her music knows that. I'm very honoured to have been her granddaughter in this lifetime. I have learned so many things from her. Not just as a celebrity, but first and foremost, she was my grandmother."

Remembering Janaki beyond her legendary career, Apsara added, "She will be deeply missed. Not just by me, the whole world. I remember her as a kind, gentle, wonderful person who was kind to animals. She loved animals. I really respect her for that. She was so down to earth and humble. Anybody who meets her will tell you the same thing. She will be greatly missed, but forever, she will live on through her music. We only have that now. We're always together. There is no goodbye."

#WATCH | Mysuru, Karnataka: Apsara Vydyula, granddaughter of veteran singer S Janaki, says, "This is a great loss, not just to our family, for the whole nation, for the whole world. My grandmom was a very versatile singer. She had the most expressive type of singing. I think… https://t.co/GpoxOed5kN pic.twitter.com/EisCyNEuUw — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2026

Fans also gathered to pay their last respects to the singer, fondly known as Janaki Amma and the Nightingale of South India. She passed away at the age of 88 after being admitted to Apollo Hospital in Mysuru with breathing difficulties caused by age-related health issues.

Earlier, Apsara had announced her grandmother's passing through an emotional social media post.

She wrote, "Dear everyone, It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother and legendary singer, Smt. S. Janaki."

Sharing details about her final moments, she added, "She left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music."

Reflecting on the singer's legacy within the family, Apsara wrote, "To the world, she was an iconic voice whose songs became part of countless memories. To us, she was a loving grandmother whose warmth, humility, kindness, and grace will remain with us forever." She also requested everyone to honour Janaki's memory while respecting the family's privacy during this difficult time.

#WATCH | Mysuru, Karnataka | Fans mourn and pay their last respects to the mortal remains of legendary playback singer S Janaki, affectionately referred to as Janaki amma and Nightingale of Deccan, who died at the age of 88 in Mysuru, last night. pic.twitter.com/JioV3IgcOs — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2026

A towering figure in Indian music, S Janaki enjoyed a career spanning more than six decades and recorded over 20,000 songs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. A four-time National Film Award winner, she lent her voice to timeless songs including Senthoora Poove, Mounamelanoyi, Inji Iduppazhagi, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re and Bol Baby Bol Rock 'n' Roll. In 2013, she declined the Padma Bhushan, saying the honour had come too late in her career and calling for greater recognition of artists from South India.