Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly 'So Proud' As Aditya Dhar Praises Brother Vijay Ganguly's Choreography In Dhurandhar 2

Rupali Ganguly Says 'So So So Proud' As Aditya Dhar Praises Brother Vijay Ganguly's Choreography In Dhurandhar 2 |

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly recently reshared a post by Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar, in which he praised his brother Vijay Ganguly. In his note, Aditya highlighted Vijay’s exceptional choreography skills, suggesting they may be inspired by their father, the late filmmaker Anil Ganguly. Sharing the post on social media, Rupali expressed her pride for her brother with a heartfelt message.

As Aditya praised Vijay's choreography, Rupali re-tweeted the same, saying, "So so so proud (with a red heart and joining hands emoji)."

So so so proud ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/FyvLyaE1TB — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) April 18, 2026

Praising Rupali's brother Vijay's choreography, Aditya wrote, "With Vijay, it always begins with instinct. He doesn’t just hear music, he feels it and then translates that feeling into something you can see." He added, "What surprised me most on Dhurandhar was how much he thinks like a director. It made my job easier in ways I didn’t expect. Maybe it’s years of experience or maybe it’s in his DNA, being the great Anil Ganguly’s son, but there’s a storyteller in him that goes beyond choreography."

Choreographer par excellence- Vijay Ganguly.



With Vijay, it always begins with instinct. He doesn’t just hear music, he feels it and then translates that feeling into something you can see.

What surprised me most on Dhurandhar was how much he thinks like a director. It made my… pic.twitter.com/NJRqvz3Tc7 — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) April 18, 2026

Aditya further recalled his conversation with Vijay for the song "Shararat." He mentioned how he was initially not convinced about including lip-syncing in the track, but Vijay encouraged him, saying, "Let’s go for it sir, it’ll be fun." He added, "That one push gave Shashwat and me the confidence we needed."

He also spoke about trusting Vijay’s process and said the outcome became his favourite part of the film. Explaining Vijay’s personality, Aditya wrote, "That’s who he is, someone who shows up, not just physically but emotionally. Even on the toughest days his infectious smile and childlike excitement made everything feel lighter."

Aditya added, "From "Didi" to the madness of Fa9la (Flipperachi)with Akshaye Khanna, he brought heart, detail, and total commitment." He described Vijay as not just a brilliant choreographer but also a true team player. He ended the heartfelt post by saying he is grateful to Vijay and is rooting for everything that is coming his way.