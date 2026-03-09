'Ruchita Jamdar Didn't Deserve This': Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Fans Call Out Makers Amid Week 8's 'Unfair' Eviction

Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Ruchita Jamdar elimination |

Ruchita Jamdar has said goodbye to Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6. Meanwhile, Sagar Karande, Prabhu Shelke, Prajakta Shukre, and Tanvi Kotle were saved at Bhaucha Dhakka. Ruchita's elimination came as a shock to many viewers, leading some to accuse the Bigg Boss makers of not eliminating contestants based on votes.

A user took to a Reddit thread titled "Bb makers are confused af rn" saying the makers "only removed Ruchita because she was getting so much backlash and was getting worse so they removed her thinking audience is going to get happy and will praise this but audience is straight up hating the BB now." Others claimed that Ruchita was needed on the show and that with her gone, there is no charm left.

Another user on Reddit wrote, "Ruchita didn't deserve this." Calling her eviction shocking, the user questioned why other contestants were not eliminated. They wrote, "I mean when you place Prajakta (someone who has 0 individual game and still to this day begging around to form a group), and Sagar (who honestly has been zoned out for weeks and looks like he himself doesn’t care to be in the game anymore) and Ruchita and Vishal, it’s SO SURPRISING that Ruchita out of all of them is the one to get evicted (sic)."

Several users continued to claim that Deepali and Prabhu were less deserving and should have been eliminated instead of Ruchita. After her elimination, Ruchita said, "This (Bigg Boss) is a big opportunity for me and it was a wonderful journey. I am sorry to one and all but this is how I am. I don't like wrong behaviours."

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 9 is expected to be full of drama as Rakhi Sawant takes hold of captaincy. Continue watching new episodes of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 daily at 8 PM on Colors Marathi. The new episodes are later available to stream on JioHotstar.