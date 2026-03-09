 'Ruchita Jamdar Didn't Deserve This': Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Fans Call Out Makers Amid Week 8's 'Unfair' Eviction
Ruchita Jamdar was eliminated from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, leaving fans shocked. Viewers took to social media and Reddit, claiming her eviction was unfair and criticizing the makers for not eliminating contestants based on votes.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, March 09, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
Ruchita Jamdar has said goodbye to Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6. Meanwhile, Sagar Karande, Prabhu Shelke, Prajakta Shukre, and Tanvi Kotle were saved at Bhaucha Dhakka. Ruchita's elimination came as a shock to many viewers, leading some to accuse the Bigg Boss makers of not eliminating contestants based on votes.

A user took to a Reddit thread titled "Bb makers are confused af rn" saying the makers "only removed Ruchita because she was getting so much backlash and was getting worse so they removed her thinking audience is going to get happy and will praise this but audience is straight up hating the BB now." Others claimed that Ruchita was needed on the show and that with her gone, there is no charm left.

Bb makers are confused af rn..
by u/Habro1100 in BiggBossMarathi

Another user on Reddit wrote, "Ruchita didn't deserve this." Calling her eviction shocking, the user questioned why other contestants were not eliminated. They wrote, "I mean when you place Prajakta (someone who has 0 individual game and still to this day begging around to form a group), and Sagar (who honestly has been zoned out for weeks and looks like he himself doesn’t care to be in the game anymore) and Ruchita and Vishal, it’s SO SURPRISING that Ruchita out of all of them is the one to get evicted (sic)."

lol I am done with this facade called Bigg Boss Marathi after Ruchita’s eviction.
by u/Cool-Personality753 in BiggBossMarathi

Several users continued to claim that Deepali and Prabhu were less deserving and should have been eliminated instead of Ruchita. After her elimination, Ruchita said, "This (Bigg Boss) is a big opportunity for me and it was a wonderful journey. I am sorry to one and all but this is how I am. I don't like wrong behaviours."

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 9 is expected to be full of drama as Rakhi Sawant takes hold of captaincy. Continue watching new episodes of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 daily at 8 PM on Colors Marathi. The new episodes are later available to stream on JioHotstar.

