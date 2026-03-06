Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Voting Trends: Prajakta Shukre Or Sanskruti Salunkhe; Who Might Get Eliminated In Week 8?

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 8 Voting Trends |

Seven contestants are in the danger zone in Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 8. According to online voting trends, some contestants are receiving the highest votes and are likely to be safe this week, while others face the risk of eviction at Bhaucha Dhakka. With the weekend approaching, here’s a look at who is most likely to be eliminated:

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 8: Who Are Nominated Contestants?

The 7 contestants who are nominated in Week 8 are: Prajakta Shukre, Prabhu Shelke, Tanvi Kolte, Ruchita Jamdar, Sagar Karande, Deepali Sayed, and Sanskruti Salunkhe.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 8 Voting Trends: Who Might Get Eliminated This Week?

Tanvi is currently topping the online voting trends and is expected to be safe this weekend. Ruchita stands in second place. Meanwhile, fans are also flooding the comment sections asking others to save Deepali. One user wrote, “Tanvi & Deepali full-on support from the public.”

According to the voting trends, Prabhu and Sagar are holding the middle positions. While they may not have the highest vote counts, they still have a decent chance of staying safe this week.

Meanwhile, the contestants at the bottom are Prajakta and Sanskruti, at higher risk of elimination in the upcoming episodes. However, these are only speculations based on online voting trends. The final outcome will be revealed during the weekend episodes of Bhaucha Dhakka. The contestants who have been eliminated from Bigg Boss Marathi 6 so far are- Radha, Sonali, Divya, Omkar, Ayush, Karan, Sachin, and Roshan. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant will become the house captain in Week 9 while Anushri as in Week 8.

New episodes of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 air every day at 9 PM on Colors Marathi and can also be streamed on Jio Hotstar.