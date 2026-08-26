 Rubina Dilaik SLAMS Asim Riaz, Recalls His Behaviour Towards Battleground Creative Team: 'He Was Nuisance Value, Where Is He Today?' - VIDEO
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HomeEntertainmentRubina Dilaik SLAMS Asim Riaz, Recalls His Behaviour Towards Battleground Creative Team: 'He Was Nuisance Value, Where Is He Today?' - VIDEO

Rubina Dilaik SLAMS Asim Riaz, Recalls His Behaviour Towards Battleground Creative Team: 'He Was Nuisance Value, Where Is He Today?' - VIDEO

Rubina Dilaik opened up about working with Asim Riaz on Battleground and criticised his alleged behaviour behind the scenes. She claimed Asim was rude to the creative team and repeatedly used abusive language despite the crew remaining calm.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, August 26, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik SLAMS Asim Riaz, Recalls His Behaviour Towards Battleground Creative Team: 'He Was Nuisance Value, Where Is He Today?' - VIDEO
Rubina Dilaik Takes Dig At Asim Riaz Over TRP Claims | Photo Via YouTube

Actress Rubina Dilaik has addressed Asim Riaz's past claims about his contribution to reality shows and their popularity. Speaking on The4POV, Rubina recalled her experience of working with Asim on the reality show Battleground, where the two were associated with the show as gang leaders.

Rubina Dilaik Takes Dig At Asim Riaz Over TRP Claims

Rubina reacted to Asim Riaz’s past claims that shows get TRPs because of him. She said, “Asim Riaz was a nuisance value only.” She further recalled his claims about Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Battleground, questioning whether their success could really be attributed solely to him.

Check out the video:

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Alleges Asim Riaz Abused Battleground Team

Rubina also criticised Asim’s alleged behaviour towards the Battleground creative team. She said that she considers the makers, creatives and crew to be an integral part of any project she takes up and therefore finds it upsetting when someone allegedly disrespects them.

"He was so rude while speaking to the creative team; mujhe genuinely bura lagta hai," Rubina said. She further alleged that he would repeatedly point fingers at the team and use abusive language, while those around him continued to handle the situation calmly.

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Recalling how Asim treated people on the show, Rubina questioned his current standing and asked, "Where is he today?"

During the conversation, Abhinav Shukla also appeared to reflect on the pressure that can come with sudden success and attention. He said, "Suddenly, when you get a lot of tension, you don't know how to handle."

Asim Riaz is yet to react to Rubina Dilaik’s comments or address the allegations she made about his behaviour towards the Battleground creative team.

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