RRR: Over 1600 tickets of SS Rajamouli's film sold, houseful screening recorded in Los Angeles ahead of Oscars 2023

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, is all set to re-release in the theatres in Los Angeles ahead of Oscars 2023. The craze for the magnum opus refuses to die down as over 1600 tickets of the film has been sold in LA.

Reportedly, the screenings of the film, which has emerged as one of the biggest hits globally, have gone houseful. RRR is set to re-release in theatres in Los Angeles on March 2.

The official Twitter account of RRR tweeted that Ram Charan, Rajamouli and Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani will also be participating in a Q and A session during the screening.

RRR at Oscars

The film is in the Oscar nominations list under the 'Best Original Song category' for Naatu Naatu. It has become the first Indian song to be shortlisted for Academy Awards.

A few days back, it was reported that RRR will release once again in some theatres in India. However, the film will re-release in the USA in more than 200 theatres from March 2, just a few days before the 95th Academy Awards.

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

About RRR

RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Even after nearly about a year of its release, the craze for SS Rajamouli's film is still not over and it also shows no signs of diminishing.

Several Hollywood biggies have also showered love on the movie which has now become a worldwide phenomenon. RRR has also won several international awards, including the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.