'RRR' actress Ahmareen Anjum ties the knot with actor Danny Sura in Kolkata

Actors Ahmareen Anjum and Danny Sura tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Kolkata on August 20.

The couple recently took to social media and announced their wedding and we can't stop gushing over their dreamy pictures.

Ahmareen took to Instagram and shared her wedding pictures. She wrote in the caption, "ONE LOVE-20/08/2022, Fortunate to have found my soulmate. We celebrated this day with our family and close friends. We seek your love, blessings and good wishes as we embark on this new journey together!- Ahmareen and Danny."

While talking to ETimes, Danny revealed how it all began, “I saw Ahmareen for the first time at a brunch in 2016, but we didn’t interact much. We met again on a set in 2017, became friends and found out that we have many mutual friends from the industry. However, we lost touch and at the end of 2018, we reconnected on social media and started chatting a lot. During this period, I was going through a tough time personally and speaking with her helped me emotionally. I invited Ahmareen to watch my play and that is when the sparks flew. During the lockdown, I realised that Ahmareen was the one for me. After being together for three years, we decided to take things to the next level. I spoke to my family and they gave us their blessings. I didn’t expect it to be so easy since we both belong to different faiths. But our parents were very supportive."

While Ahmareen said, “After a few meetings, I realised that our sense of humour was pretty similar. Slowly, we fell in love with each other. We had our dear ones for the wedding ceremony and it was such a special experience. I am happy that I am going to spend the rest of my life with my soulmate.”

Ahmareen was recently seen in the film 'RRR' in the role of Loki, Danny has been part of films as well as TV shows. He was last seen in the show 'Vidrohi'.

