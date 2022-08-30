Designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding album

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 30, 2022
Ace designer Kunal Rawal, on August 28 got married to his long-time designer-girlfriend Arpita Mehta.
The event was a big fat Indian wedding attended by many Bollywood celebrities.
The wedding was held at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.
For the ceremony, Kunal wore an ivory sherwani while Arpita kept it minimal and exuded modern-bride vibes in an ivory and gold lehenga.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kunal wrote, "This weekend was all heart, I married the best girl and was celebrated by the most amazing people. To new beginnings! #JustMarried #AMKRForever"
Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, and many others took to their social media accounts and sent heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds.
Those in attendance at the wedding were Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, Jackky Bhagnani, and Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira to name a few.
Thanks For Reading!