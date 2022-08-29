Shahid Kapoor's 'mujhse shaadi karogi' post for wife Mira

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2022
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor never fails to win hearts with his social media posts for his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor.
Photo via Instagram
On Sunday, the couple attended fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shahid treated his fans by sharing an adorable picture with his wife from the ceremony, captioned as, "Mujhse shaadi karogi."
Photo via Instagram
For the occasion, Mira opted for a white ruffle saree paired with a mirror work blouse. She accessorised her look with a choker and maangtika.
Photo via Instagram
On the other hand, Shahid wore a white kurta set along with brown shoes.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Mira and Shahid, who tied the knot in 2015, are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
