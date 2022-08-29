Shahid Kapoor's 'mujhse shaadi karogi' post for wife Mira

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2022

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor never fails to win hearts with his social media posts for his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Photo via Instagram

On Sunday, the couple attended fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shahid treated his fans by sharing an adorable picture with his wife from the ceremony, captioned as, "Mujhse shaadi karogi."

Photo via Instagram

For the occasion, Mira opted for a white ruffle saree paired with a mirror work blouse. She accessorised her look with a choker and maangtika.

Photo via Instagram

On the other hand, Shahid wore a white kurta set along with brown shoes.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mira and Shahid, who tied the knot in 2015, are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira shares what happened the night before their daughter Misha was born
Find out More