'Roz-Roz Party Kar Ke Tabiyat Kharab': Ankita Lokhande & Bharti Singh School Elvish Yadav Over His Frequent Partying Habits- Watch VIDEO

Ankita Lokhande & Bharti Singh School Elvish Yadav Over His Frequent Partying Habits |

A video of Elvish Yadav from the sets of Laughter Chefs 3 is going viral on the internet, drawing attention from fans. In the clip, Elvish is seen with a doctor or consultant who appears to be assisting him with a routine check or helping him relax during the shoot.

Bharti Singh and Ankita Lokhande, who were seated beside him, are seen jokingly schooling him over his frequent partying habits. Ankita is heard saying, "Roz-Roz party karke tabiyat kharab hogi hi."

Their reactions left viewers wondering about Elvish’s well-being. In the viral clip, Bharti is heard saying, "Elvish mujhe bimar sa dikh raha hai." Ankita then addresses Elvish’s friends, who were recording the video, saying, "Ab main bol nahi sakti isme. In sab se door rakho isko, smjhe."

Ankita Lokhande saying absolutely right, ye Roz-Roz party karke tabiyat kharab hogi hi. 27 ki age mai bilkool energy nahi, puri night party-ya ki vajah se purana energetic elvish dekhne ko hi nahi milta, naahi iski team wale isko bolte ki Rukk jaa bhai. #ElvishYadav @ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/o6fyiAi9VI — vamika.m (@StormVibe_) April 10, 2026

Concerned about his health, Ankita further adds, "Ye roz ki partiyan kar kar ke halat ho gayi hai ye," pointing at Elvish’s condition. To this, one of Elvish’s friends, who was recording the video, responds, "Mam hame bhi maza aata hai." Ankita then expresses concern that such a lifestyle could further deteriorate his health and suggests that attending every party is not necessary. Bharti also adds, "jaruri nahi hota har kisi ki party me jana, aap bol diya karo na ki abhi tabiyat kharab hai."

A user who shared the video wrote, "Ankita Lokhande is absolutely right, ye roz-roz party karke tabiyat kharab hogi hi. 27 ki age mein bilkul energy nahi, poori night party karne ki wajah se purana energetic Elvish dekhne ko hi nahi milta, na hi iski team wale isko bolte ki ruk jaa bhai (sic)."

For concerned fans wondering about his health, Elvish Yadav appears to be doing fine, with the video mainly reflecting post-party exhaustion rather than any serious issue. Elvish is currently seen in Laughter Chefs 3, that airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar.