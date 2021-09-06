e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 11:32 PM IST

Ronnie Screwvala production house puts Rakul Preet Singh-starrer OTT project on hold?

The actress was all set to star in a romcom bankrolled by the production house, RSVP
Subhash K Jha
| Pic: Instagram/Rakul Preet Singh

There was exciting news recently that producer Ronnie Screwvala’s production house, RSVP, was all set to make a romcom for the digital space starring Rakul Preet Singh. The project was to feature Rakul as an executive for a condom brand. But, it seems RSVP has decided to pull the plug on the project.

A source close to the development says, “The digital space is no longer what it was six months ago. Unlimited freedom of expression is a thing of the past. Content providers in the OTT space are being cautious. Given the scenario, a film with certain bold elements might not be the best of ideas. So, for now this project is on hold.”

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
