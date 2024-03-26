Ronja, The Robber’s Daughter OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More

Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter stars Kerstin Linden in the main role. It is based on Swedish author Astrid Lindgren's book of the same name. The series is set to release on the OTT platform.

Where to watch Ronja, the Robber's Daughter

The series will premiere on March 28, 2024, on Netflix, and it promises lots of adventure and magic.

The trailer shows the adventures of Ronja, who is raised by a gang of thieves. A voice in the background says it's not only things out there in the woods that could hurt you. In the video, a father figure warns Ronja of the danger that is lurking in the forest.

Plot

The series consists of six episodes and will be released in two parts. The first part will release on March 28, 2024.

Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter, is the tale of Ronja, who is adopted and raised by a group of robbers in the forest. She explores the forest, which is full of wonder and mystery. One day, she meets Birk, a gang member from the other side. The story takes a turn when both of them get into an argument that might split their families. They decide to fight together when someone tries to capture the robbers.

About Ronja, The Robber’s Daughter

The Swedish fantasy novel was also adapted into a Swedish film in 1984. The film represented Sweden at the 58th Academy Awards but did not secure a nomination.