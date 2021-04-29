Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: Doting dad moments with daughter Samaira

Rohit Sharma is an Indian international cricketer who plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket and captains the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League as a right-handed batsman and an occasional right-arm off break bowler as well. He is the vice-captain of the Indian National team in limited-overs formats. He was born on 30 April 1987.
Outside cricket, he is an active supporter of animal welfare campaigns. He is the official Rhino Ambassador for WWF-India and is a member of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). He has worked with PETA in its campaign to raise awareness of the plight of homeless cats and dogs in India.
Sharma has been married to Ritika Sajdeh since December 2015. Together they have a daughter 'Samaira' who was born in December 2018. Seems like December is a lucky month for Rohit and Samaira is a lucky little girl to have a father who is so devoted to his family.
Here are some of Sharma's best moments with his daughter:
Here is the happy family looking as joyful as ever.
This must be the sweetest upload to come from anyone ever. Rohit Sharma celebrated International Women's day by celebrating the woman and little woman in his life.
Sharma pays attention to every milestone in little Samaira's life. He took to the gram to wish his "patutie" a Happy Birthday when she turned two. The pictures that he uploaded were filled with cuteness.
Diwali is the festival of lights but we all know that Rishabh's two ladies are the light of his life. Here is a wonderful family picture of their Diwali 2020.
This family is picture perfect.
The view may be pretty but the love that Rohit Sharma has for his little gem Samaira is the most beautiful thing of all.
