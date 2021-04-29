Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: Doting dad moments with daughter Samaira

Rohit Sharma is an Indian international cricketer who plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket and captains the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League as a right-handed batsman and an occasional right-arm off break bowler as well. He is the vice-captain of the Indian National team in limited-overs formats. He was born on 30 April 1987.

Outside cricket, he is an active supporter of animal welfare campaigns. He is the official Rhino Ambassador for WWF-India and is a member of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). He has worked with PETA in its campaign to raise awareness of the plight of homeless cats and dogs in India.

Sharma has been married to Ritika Sajdeh since December 2015. Together they have a daughter 'Samaira' who was born in December 2018. Seems like December is a lucky month for Rohit and Samaira is a lucky little girl to have a father who is so devoted to his family.

Here are some of Sharma's best moments with his daughter: