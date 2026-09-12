Rohit Roy Calls Television 'Dustbin Medium': 'You Can't Do Hoo-Haa And Make Stupid Comments'

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Actor Rohit Roy has shared his candid views on the television industry, describing it as a "dustbin medium" while comparing the public image and conduct of television actors with that of film stars. The actor, who has built a significant part of his career in television, said film personalities display a certain level of “style and class” that he feels is often missing among TV actors.

Rohit Roy Calls Television 'Dustbin Medium'

During his appearance on the Kindle Cast YouTube channel, Rohit spoke about how actors conduct themselves during public appearances. He said, “You see any public appearance of a film actor, you see the carriage with which he or she comes out, especially if they are a star. Of course, everyone puts on a front. We have to put on a front. But their front is graceful, dignified, stylish, cool… There is a certain amount of style and class.”

Celebrities Should Maintain 'Dignity'

Comparing this with gatherings involving TV actors, Rohit added, "You see another gathering with lots of TV actors. Look at the way they behave, you’ll get your answer."

He stressed that celebrities should maintain “grace” and “dignity” in public and avoid making comments or behaving in a certain way simply because paparazzi cameras are present.

'You Can't Do Hoo-Haa And Make Stupid Comments'

Further, Rohit also discussed the difference he perceives in the way television and film personalities approach fashion, adding that it is not like film stars don’t wear revealing clothes but there is a certain style to it, he said, adding that some social media personalities may attract attention through their appearances but do not necessarily command respect.

Having spent years working in television, Rohit also said that he has always been conscious of how he presents himself publicly. “You have to conduct yourself with a certain amount of grace and dignity. You can't do hoo-haa and make stupid comments because you know the paparazzi is there,” he said.

On the work front, Rohit most recently starred in the Chumbak web series on Netflix.