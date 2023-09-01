Rohit Raaj On Mystery Of The Tattoo, 'As A Debutant I Was Really Nervous Before The Shoot Started'

Rohit Raaj |

Rohit Raaj began his acting career as a child artiste. He is making his adult acting debut in the film Mystery Of The Tattoo. The film, which is helmed by Kalaiarasi Sathappan and Ganesh Mahadevan, also stars Arjun Rampal, Ameesha Patel and Daisy Shah. It has released in theatres today. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

When asked about how he looks at his transition from TV to films, Rohit says, “I have had an amazing journey. Even as a child artiste and even when I was on a break to complete my studies. I have always known that this is my real calling.”

When asked if he is paired opposite Daisy Shah in Mystery Of The Tattoo and if he was intimidated by her, he replies, “As a debutant I was really nervous before the shoot started, but my co actors have been so supportive and welcoming towards me that the entire journey has been really exciting.”

Opening up about the film’s title, he explains, “There have been a couple of murders and the police are looking for clues in the form of half done tattoos on the victims’ bodies. What the tattoos mean and why the people were killed and who’s next is the mystery of the tattoo.”

Elaborating about his role, Rohit reveals, “My character’s name is Vikarn. He is a barrister who is very calm and composed but really sharp with connecting dots. How he gets involved in the pursuit of the murderer.”

He then speaks about his days as a child artiste. “As a child artiste, you do everything just for the sake of happiness and fun. It used to be very exciting seeing myself on TV and when your family and friends acknowledge that, it felt great. All my journey as a child artiste has been really just filled with pure joy.”

He adds, “My message to the kids would be just keep enjoying yourself. Work hard and keep thanking everyone who give you opportunities and if this field is what makes you feel real happiness then always focus on this but also make sure you complete your studies and are also on the journey of being well educated.”

On a parting note, we asked him if he had any attitude as a child artiste, “Attitude? I never knew the word this as a child artiste nor do I know the word now. When you are so focused on trying to improve yourself everyday and acknowledge the fact as a person that there is still more left to be learned and still more left to be practised and performed, then you become elevated from all these negative things. Just keep smiling and keep working hard, is what my true mantra is,” he signs off.