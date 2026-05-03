Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' Roars In Latur; Actor Leads Grand Roadshow After Record Opening | Instagram

Latur: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh interacted with his fans by holding a roadshow in Latur following the response to his latest film "Raja Shivaji".

The historical drama has been directed by the actor, who also features in it in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film released on Friday and registered the biggest opening day for a Marathi film by collecting Rs 12.40 crore nett at the domestic box office, according to the makers.

Adding to the excitement of the film's release, Deshmukh and his wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh made a surprise visit to a PVR cinema hall in Latur on Saturday evening, where they interacted with the fans.

During the roadshow, the actor offered a floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A large number of his fans greeted him along the route While addressing citizens, he said, "'Raja Shivaji' film is made by the son of Latur. You consider that this is your film and go with your family to watch it." The film traces the journey of Shivaji Maharaj from a young man who took a vow to challenge powerful forces to the leader who laid the foundation of Swarajya, and seeks to present his story to audiences beyond linguistic boundaries.

The film is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company.

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