'Risky, Very Wrong': Shoaib Ibrahim's Sister, Youtuber Saba Ibrahim, SLAMMED For Iftar On Highway During Road Trip With Infant - VIDEO

YouTuber Saba Ibrahim came under heavy criticism on social media after a video from her latest vlog showed her and her family offering iftar while sitting on the side of a highway. Many users called the act risky and accused her of ignoring basic safety rules. Saba, who is the sister of television actor Shoaib Ibrahim and sister-in-law of actress Dipika Kakar, is a popular vlogger known for sharing family moments and personal updates on YouTube.

In her recent vlog, Saba documented her journey from Mumbai to her husband’s hometown Maudaha to celebrate Eid. However, a segment from the vlog sparked controversy online.

During the journey, Saba and her husband, Khalid Niyaz aka Sunny, stopped their car on the highway around sunset as it was time to break their fast during Ramzan. The couple and their family members then spread a cloth by the roadside and were seen sitting there to have iftar.

In the video, several vehicles can be seen speeding past them on the highway while they were seated close to the road. The visuals caught the attention of viewers, many of whom expressed concern over the potential danger of the situation.

This is YouTube influencer Saba Kajahaan. Her family was traveling when they stopped their car and had iftar on the highway.



This isn't just breaking highway rules,it's insanely dangerous. Who will be responsible if something happens on a running highway? pic.twitter.com/DtzkwMJtqU — Chota Don (@choga_don) March 14, 2026

Several social media users criticised the decision, pointing out that the couple was accompanied by a small child and that sitting on the roadside of a busy highway could put their lives at risk. Some also argued that the act could endanger other motorists as well.

Many people questioned what would have happened if an accident had occurred on the busy road and who would have been responsible in such a scenario. Others accused the vlogger of ignoring safety guidelines and traffic rules.

Some viewers even suggested that the video should be brought to the attention of authorities, stating that sitting by the roadside on a highway in such a manner is not only unsafe for the family but could also pose a risk to other commuters.

Reacting to their video, a user wrote on X, "It is risky and it is wrong. They should have done it inside car or visit dhaba or restaurant. Just a stunt to gain views."

Another wrote, "Car mein hi baith kar nahi kha sakte the … There is lil child as well with them … If they had to break their fast … car mein hi Roza khol lena tha … that would have been more hygienic and safe."

"They can do all this drama on some stops like fuel stations, dhabas, restaurants..or you can easily do iftar inside your car. They only do for publicity stunt," read another comment.

Here's how others reacted:

The vlogger has not reacted to the controversy yet. Saba Ibrahim and Khalid Niaz tied the knot on November 6, 2022, in Mumbai.