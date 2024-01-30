'Rishton Wali Ladki' Ankita Lokhande Pens Heartfelt Note After Not Winning Bigg Boss 17: 'Haar Jeet Matter Nahi Karti'

Actress Ankita Lokhande penned a heartfelt note to thank her fans for their support throughout her journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house. On Tuesday (January 30), the actress shared a clip from her debut television show Pavitra Rishta and to recall her journey in the industry. She also addressed the 'Rishton Wali Ladki' tag she has received following her stint in the reality show.

The video also features some of her most memorable moments from Bigg Boss 17. Along with the clip, she wrote that she is not bothered by not winning the show but what matters to her is the love and support she has received from her fans.

"Ek journey jo shuru hui thi Pavitra Rishta se, ab aur bhi zyada yaadgaar bann gayi ‘Rishton Wali Ladki’ ke pehechaan se! Mere liye haar ya jeet utni matter nahi karti, jitna aapka support karta hai aur aapke hi pyaar ne yaha tak pohochaya hai," Ankita captioned her post.

Thanking her fans, she added, "Of course, there were ups and downs... few left, few stayed but you guys stood by! Thank you so much to each and every one of you for supporting & loving me. All the #AnkuHolics, thank you is a very short word for the efforts and love y’all poured in, but a virtual jhappi for you guys. Special thanks to @beingsalmankhan for your sweet words. Thank you @endemolshineind, @colors @officialjiocinema app for giving me this special chance."

On Monday afternoon, Ankita took to her Instagram handle to share photos of herself with host Salman Khan and thanked him for his wise words. She also called her journey a memorable one. "A journey to be remembered & cherished forever! Thank you @beingsalmankhan for your kind words. Thank you @officialjiocinema @colorstv @endemolshineind for giving me this opportunity," she wrote.

Ankita had entered the Bigg Boss 17 house with her husband Vicky Jain, but during their stay inside, the two often had major arguments. In fact, the couple often said that they should take a break from each other. However, as the show ended, the two mended their differences and were seen expressing their love for each other.

Vicky also penned an appreciation note for Ankita on Monday and said that she has made her family members - Jains and Lokhandes - proud.

"Ankita, you did the Jains’ & the Lokhandes’ proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, harr cheez mai you were the best and I’m sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye," Vicky wrote on Instagram.

On finale night, Ankita became the second contestant to get eliminated after Arun Mashetty. While Munawar Faruqui won the show, Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up. On the other hand, Mannara Chopra was announced as the second runner-up.