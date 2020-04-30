Rishi Kapoor passes away, here's how people remember original heart-throb

The death of Irrfan Khan hadn't even sunk in, when another tragic news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's death came out on Thursday. Rishi Kapoor, who started his Bollywood journey with Mera Naam Joker and later Bobby as a lead actor was known for his many romantic movies. With boy-next-door looks and a chocolate boy image, he could make many swoon over him. Be it his peppy dance number or romantic songs, he touched a chord with many and ruled hearts in the 80s.

While the older generation might know him as a romantic hero, millennials know him for his feisty tweets. Here's what people from his generation had to say:

Manisha Kamat: "I think he was an actor who was multi-talented and was a perfect combination of good looks and talent. He was only categorized as the chocolate hero but was capable of performing any role which came to him even the negative one for that matter. Well, if you ask me what he meant to me, he was my teenage hero and he taught us what romance was."

Yasmin Khan: "God I loved his 'Bobby' movie. I feel so bad for Neetu, they were the cutest couple of that era.."

Yatin Mastakar: “For me, Rishi Kapoor will always be a romantic hero. I remember his first on-screen appearance when I think he was just three years old, in Raj Kapoor's Shree 420, where he is seen walking in rain with two other small children in a song. I will never be able to forget his character from Mera Naam Joker for which he got a National Awar. Then, came Bobby with Dimple Kapadia--after which there was no looking back for him, like a typical Kapoor! But, for me, his villainous character of Rauf Lala from Hrithik Roshan-starrer Agneepath will be etched in my mind forever. It changed the way I looked at Rishi as an actor. From romance to this…I was like a complete change. I will also miss his honest tweets—loved the way he never mince words and was not afraid to speak his mind.”

Rama Rajagopalakrishna: “For me, Rishi Kapoor will always be Bobby. I saw that movie with my husband in 1971 and can't get over the chemistry he had with Dimple Kapadia. I thought they were the perfect couple, but fate had him marry Neetu Singh instead. I've also seen Rishi Kapoor grow as an actor, and I recently saw 102 not out. It's fascinating to see how he has evolved. Unfortunately, he is gone, but he had a good life, I'd like to believe. And he gave us great memories.”

Regina Fernandes: "He was the original 'chocolate boy' of our time."