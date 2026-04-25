Rishabh Jaiswal Exits Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit & Others Pen Heartfelt Goodbye Notes; 'You Were Amazing As Krish'

Rishabh Jaiswal Exits Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit & Others Pen Heartfelt Goodbye Notes |

Rishabh Jaiswal may have played a supporting role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, but his character left a lasting impression. The actor portrayed Krish Bansal in the Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit-led show. He recently confirmed his exit by sharing a post with the caption, “It’s a wrap.” Following his departure, the cast of YRKKH was seen sharing heartfelt goodbye messages for their co-star.

Samridhii Shukla Extends Good Luck To Rishabh Jaiswal

YRKKH lead actress Samridhii Shukla wrote, "@rishabhjaiswalll it's been a wonderful journey working together and we will miss you asa Krish, lekin yeh goodbye is for you to achieve greater things and we know you will, the world is waiting for you." The actress further extended her good wishes to him.

Samridhii Shukla Extends Good Luck To Rishabh Jaiswal |

Sandeep Prajora Calls Rishabh Jaiswal 'Genuine'

Sandeep Prajora shared a photo with Rishabh and wrote, "Will miss you bro." He added, "You are a genuine and a humble guy! Way to go buddy."

Sandeep Prajora Calls Rishabh Jaiswal 'Genuine' |

Rohit Purohit Calls Rishabh Jaiswal A 'Gem'

Lead actor Rohit Purohit also posted a selfie from Rishabh’s last day on set, saying, "Banarasi babu, you are Truly a gem of a person." He reflected on their time together, adding, "What a wonderful journey we have had together. Wishing endless opportunities for you in the future." Rohit further praised him, saying Rishabh was "amazing as Krish" and would be missed on set. He concluded with, "Stay as grounded and hardworking as you are."

Rohit Purohit Calls Rishabh Jaiswal A 'Gem' |

After his exit from Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rishabh Jaiswal has also released a song titled "Tumne Dil Diya Nahi."

He further informed fans that another actor will step into the role of Krish. Speaking about his last day, he said, "I was feeling very emotional, yeah, I will miss everything."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new episodes releases every Monday to Sunday at 9.30 pm on Star Plus and Jio Hotstar.