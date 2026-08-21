Rise And Fall Runner-Up Aarush Bhola Calls Ashneer Grover-Hosted Show 'Biased' Months After Losing To Arjun Bijlani |

Aarush Bhola emerged as the runner-up of Ashneer Grover-hosted reality show Rise And Fall, with Arjun Bijlani taking home the winner’s trophy. However, Aarush seemingly wasn’t entirely satisfied with the outcome. During a recent interaction with Farah Khan, he took a dig at the show and called it “biased.”

Farah recently visited Aarush and Laila (Varun Yadav) for her food vlog on YouTube. While discussing Aarush’s journey on Rise And Fall, Farah asked him, “Tu end tak tha?” To this, Aarush replied, “Main runner-up tha.”

When Farah asked about how the winner was decided, Aarush remarked, “End mein wahi internal voting kar di.” He then laughed and added, “Biased show, aapko pata hi hai.” Farah immediately disagreed, laughing and saying, “No, no, no.”

Farah then quipped, “Jo show aap na jeetein, wo biased hota hai,” seemingly suggesting that contestants often label a show “biased” when they don’t win. Farah even joked about Aarush fighting with the host Ashneer. Talking to Aarush's mother, she said, "Maine isko (Aarush) ko bhi dekha tha, host ko hi rula diya tha."

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For the unversed, Aarush had earlier locked horns with Rise And Fall host Ashneer Grover during the show over a derogatory remark. The argument erupted after Ashneer brought up the slur that Aarush had used for himself while speaking in the Red Room. Aarush objected to Ashneer repeating the word, arguing that while the host was free to criticise his gameplay, he should not use such language against him. During the heated exchange, Aarush told Ashneer, “Ek host ke taur par main aapko kehna chahunga ki aap game ka koi bhi criticism do, magar ye baatein mat karna." When Ashneer questioned why Aarush was reacting so strongly, Aarush responded, “Main chadh nahi raha. Main ye keh raha hoon ki aisi cheez main kisi se bhi nahi sununga, chahe woh koi bhi ho.” He further added, “Main camera ko kuch bhi bolun. Iska matlab ye nahi hai ki aap mujhe kuch bhi bologe.” The argument escalated when Ashneer told him to leave the show, following which Aarush said, “Haan, gate kholo.”