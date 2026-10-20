Rise And Fall 2: Pawan Singh Reveals Why He Avoids Talking To Women, Says ‘Jo Bola Controversy Ban Gaya’ - VIDEO | YouTube

Pawan Singh is set to appear on Rise And Fall 2 in the upcoming episode. However, reports suggest that he may not enter the show as a wildcard contestant and will instead make a special guest appearance. During his time on the show, the Bhojpuri actor and singer opened up about keeping his distance from women and admitted that he would often feel hesitant while performing romantic scenes with actresses.

In the promo, Pawan is seen interacting with the workers in the basement, where he stresses the importance of confidence. “Confidence hona bahut jaruri hota hai,” he says. Recalling an incident from his career, he explains, “Ek samay tha jab video shoot hota tha na, aise bhi jab karna hota tha na,” while imitating a scene in which an actor holds an actress's hand. He then demonstrates how his hands would tremble due to his lack of confidence.

Talking about women, Pawan sarcastically tells the workers, “Waise bhi aaj kal hum ladkiyon se kam baat karte hain.” His remark leaves everyone around him laughing. Explaining why he prefers to stay quiet, he adds, “Reason ye hai ki jahan main kuch bola, wo controversy ka roop pakad leta hai.”

Reacting to Pawan's comment, Manish Kashyap adds, “Wo bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi,” leaving the conversation on a humorous note.

Pawan Singh has lately been in headlines for publicly apologising to his rumoured former girlfriend, Akshara Singh, and her family during a Durga Puja event in Munger, Bihar, on October 19, 2026. Addressing the audience, he called Akshara his “babu” and sought forgiveness from her parents if his actions had hurt them. He also hinted at a possible on-screen reunion, saying they would be seen together soon. His remarks sparked fresh controversy, with actress Smrity Sinha criticising him, while his estranged wife Jyoti Singh also reacted to it on social media.