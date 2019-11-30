RIPPriyankaReddy: Payal Rohatgi and Koena Mitra slammed for communalising crime

Several celebs expressed their annoyance over the alleged rape and murder of a veterinary doctor on Thursday in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The burnt body of the doctor was discovered late last night and following a preliminary probe, the police suspected that the slain vet was sexually assaulted too. Hyderabad Police arrested the four accused, who are a lorry driver and a cleaner among two others.

Amid the outrage on social media, actresses Koena Mitra and Payal Rohatgi have been slammed for communalising crime and naming only one of the accused who is a Muslim, and not the other three who are Hindus.

Koena tweeted, "Hindustan is Ashamed!! #HangMohammedPasha #RIPPriyanakaReddy"

Indian activist Rahul Easwar called out Mitra by saying, “It's very sad @koenamitra ji, that an eminent Female Artist like you Ignore Naveen, Keshavulu, Shiva along with Muhammad who raped and burnt Dr. Priyanka Reddy Rape & Rapists don't have any religion. Pls don't cherry pick on even Rape :-(“