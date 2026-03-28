Rio DJ Phikey Attacked During Scenic Marseille Performance By A French Woman; 'Why You Put The Music' Goes Viral- Watch VIDEO

'Why You Put The Music' trends amid Rio DJ Phikey's viral video |

Rio-based DJ and producer Phikey recently experienced a shocking incident while performing in Marseille, France. He was playing music at a scenic outdoor location, surrounded by mountains and water, when he was suddenly interrupted by a woman who demanded that he stop.

Respecting her request, Phikey immediately turned the music down. However, the woman continued to escalate the situation, threatening to call the police. Despite his repeated attempts to calm her down and explain that the music had already been turned off, she approached him aggressively and shouted, “Who do you think you are?” She then began verbally abusing him, repeatedly using profanity, even after Phikey clarified that he did not understand French.

Holding a cup of coffee, the woman continued yelling at him for playing music in the morning and insisted that he remain there, claiming the police were on their way. As Phikey attempted to leave the scene, she threw the coffee at him. The situation quickly worsened when she pulled out a taser and used it on him. When he asked her to back off, she ran toward him, slapped him, and continued hurling insults.

The confrontation escalated further when the woman picked up a stone, seemingly intending to attack him. Fortunately, she tripped and fell, giving Phikey the chance to escape safely.

The entire incident was recorded by Phikey and later shared on his Instagram, where he wrote, “Still can’t believe this happened.” The one statement that went viral from the video was- 'Why You Put The Music'. People instantly started commenting to get the mix out of it.

Following the post, many French users expressed their apologies in the comments. One user wrote, “I’m French living nearby and I sincerely apologize for her aggressive actions.” Another commented, “On behalf of all French people, I’m sorry. We’re not all like that, I promise.”

Phikey is a Rio de Janeiro–based DJ and music producer known for his energetic, genre-blending sets and visually striking performances in scenic locations; some of his most popular mixes include melodic house sets filmed in the clouds, as well as cinematic dune and sunset sessions in places like Lençóis Maranhenses and Jericoacoara.