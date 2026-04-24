Rihanna In Mumbai: From Dancing With Shah Rukh Khan To Boldly Posing With Paparazzi; A Look At Pop Star's Viral Videos From Her Last Visit In India- Watch

Rihanna In Mumbai |

Global pop icon Rihanna has reportedly made a surprise return to India, sparking excitement among fans. Her last visit was during the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar in March 2024. Back then, several moments from her visit went viral, including her dancing with Shah Rukh Khan to “Chaiyya Chaiyya,” vibing with Janhvi Kapoor on “Zingaat,” and warmly interacting with paparazzi. As she returns to the country, fans are revisiting those memorable clips from her previous India visit.

Rihanna Dances With Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was seen dancing with Rihanna at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. As they grooved together, SRK was also seen teaching her the viral hook step of his iconic song “Chaiyya Chaiyya.” Their friendly dance-off lit up the event, with the crowd cheering them on.

Rihanna Dances To “Zingaat” With Janhvi Kapoor

Dressed in a soft pink outfit, Rihanna was seen matching steps with Janhvi Kapoor as “Zingaat” played. Janhvi guided her through the energetic steps during their fun, celebratory moment at the pre-wedding festivities.

Rihanna Poses Confidently With Paparazzi

Beyond the dance moments, Rihanna was also seen confidently posing for the paparazzi. After solo pictures, she even joined them for group photos and was also seen posing with airport police officials.

After her electrifying performance at the Ambani pre-wedding celebrations, Rihanna also went live on Instagram with her friend Melissa Forde, where she expressed her love for India and spoke about her quick departure. During the live session, she was seen reacting in surprise, saying, “Is this live for real?” She further shared, “I had the best time in India. I only had two days. The only reason I am leaving India is because my kids..." She affirmed her fans that she will be returning back to India soon.

Surprising Indian fans, Rihanna was spotted arriving at Mumbai airport on Thursday, April 23, 2026, evening. While speculation suggested another wedding appearance, reports indicate she is in India for the launch of Fenty Beauty.