Rights Panel Issues Summons To Producers Of 'Mahaveer'

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commision (MSHRC) has issued summons to the producers of the movie 1080: The Legacy of Mahaveer to respond to allegations by Jains that the film offends their religious sensibilities. The film’s producers have been asked to appear for a hearing today at the commission’s office in Mumbai.



The notice of summons, issued by the commission on October 25, says, “You are further directed to submit your response in writing with relevant documents upon which you intend to rely in response of your defence.”

Jains in Mumai have opposed the release of the movie, which is based on the lives of their Tirthankars, or teachers. The community has especially objected to the physical depiction of the religion’s founder, Mahavir, in the film.

The Hindi-language feature film was scheduled to be released in cinemas in Mumbai today. A trailer of the movie was released on YouTube earlier this month.

Apart from the complaint to the MSHRC, a Jain delegation met officials of the Ministry of Information. Kanlesh Shah, a Delhi-based advocate said that the delegates, who met the minister for information and broadcasting, were told that the movie will not be released without a screening and review by members of the community.

