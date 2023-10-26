Who Is Vaibhav Gehlot? Rajasthan CM's Son Summoned By ED

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 26, 2023

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate issued a summons to Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with a foreign exchange violation case.

Twitter

Currently serving as the president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association, the 43-year-old politician received his education at Air Force Bal Bharti School and is an alumnus of ILS Law College.

Twitter

In the 2019 elections, Vaibhav Gehlot contested the Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency but was defeated by a significant margin by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Gajendra Singh Sekhawat. His father, Ashok Gehlot, had actively campaigned for him.

Twitter

In pic: Vaibhav with Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah during the 92nd Annual General Meeting of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket) in Goa.

Twitter

In pic: Vaibhav with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela at RPL-2023 at Barkatullah Khan stadium Jodhpur.

Twitter

His twitter handle has pictures with many famous personalities in Bollywood. In this pic he is with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Twitter

The picture is from before the RPL-2023 opening ceremony at Jodhpur stadium.

Twitter

According to reports, the Enforcement Directorate has requested Vaibhav Gehlot to appear at their office, which can be either in Jaipur or New Delhi.

Twitter

Thanks For Reading!

Rajasthan Elections 2023: Gehlot Slams BJP After ED Action Against Son Vaibhav And Cong Leader...
Find out More