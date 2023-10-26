Who Is Vaibhav Gehlot? Rajasthan CM's Son Summoned By ED

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 26, 2023
On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate issued a summons to Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with a foreign exchange violation case.
Currently serving as the president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association, the 43-year-old politician received his education at Air Force Bal Bharti School and is an alumnus of ILS Law College.
In the 2019 elections, Vaibhav Gehlot contested the Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency but was defeated by a significant margin by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Gajendra Singh Sekhawat. His father, Ashok Gehlot, had actively campaigned for him.
According to reports, the Enforcement Directorate has requested Vaibhav Gehlot to appear at their office, which can be either in Jaipur or New Delhi.
