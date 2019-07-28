Riddhima Kapoor Sahni column: We are family

I’ve always been family-oriented and, for me, family always comes first. I get along very well with my family on both sides. The thing about family is that it is a place where you can be yourself, be in your comfort zone and where you feel safe and accepted for what you are and who you are. You are completely tension-free and everyone is there to help you and encourage you.

Especially in my family, everyone has been so encouraging and so supportive of each other and each other’s ideas, their problems, and issues. No matter what, they are always there. We have always helped each other survive through difficult times and rough waters and it has always been that way.

We have been there for each other, be it in good days and bad days and you may have seen that even now with my father’s health issues. We are there for each other. We may not be there together all the time but we are there to support one another, no matter what. My parents and I are extremely close. I make sure to FaceTime and talk to them at least once a day and I hope my daughter, Samara learns this from me and does the same.

I agree that everyone gets busy and has their own lives but it is up to the individual to make time for their family and their loved ones. I went to America to be with my family immediately after Samara’s holidays started and we all had great bonding time. I always make sure that I’m there for my mum’s birthday every year. Last year all of us went on a week-long vacation to Paris before the sad demise of my grandmother.

Before my parents left for the States, we also celebrated my mum’s big 60th birthday and we had such quality family time together. My brother, Ranbir flew down from his busy schedule, my husband, daughter and I flew to Paris too and it was one of the happiest moments I’ve had with my family. My daughter also spent a lot of time with my grandmother and it was so good to see them bond together.

I’ve always loved and cherished my family but I value them even more after having a child. Being a parent taught me a lot. My mother sacrificed her career for us and devoted everything for us and I wanted to do the same for Samara. I learnt a lot from my mother when it came to raising my daughter.

As a mother, it is my responsibility to be there for her and spend time with her so when she comes back from school, I play with her, help her with her studies and just devote my time to her. I finish all my work before that and being a working mother, you need to multi-task and manage time very well. My husband too has been very supportive and he helps with my ‘Sam and Friends’ which is my clothing line for children.

My parents and family have also been very supportive of my career choices and decisions. I didn’t have any pressure from my family to get into acting. They completely left the decision to me and I knew that I wanted to do something creative. Acting was never really for me because, since school, I had stage fright. I had a degree in fashion and marketing from London and from there I started my journey.

Often asked about nepotism, I feel this word is a very recent one and it’s already over and done with. A person may start their career because of their family sources but their survival primarily depends on their talent and hard work.

Everyone has to work hard at the start, irrespective of their family name and contacts and that’s what brings them success. However, I don’t think that it’s wrong to use your family name to launch yourself for the first time because, for me, I was already born with a famous last name. People knew about it without me even telling them. So, as long as you are not misusing it, I think it’s fine.

To conclude, I think family is very important because they will always accept you, no matter what. They will guide you, help you and even criticise you but will always keep your best interests in mind. No matter what, they will always be your well-wishers so value your family and love them and cherish every single moment you have with them. Always be thankful for them.

