Riddhima Kapoor Cuts Cake, Gets Kiss From Husband During Birthday Bash; Neetu Kapoor Shares Inside Video

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned a year older on Sunday (September 15). She is the daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an adorable video of her daughter Riddhima's birthday bash with a note. In the video, Riddhima celebrated her birthday with family. She cuts her birthday cake with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara Sahni. Bharat kisses his wife Riddhima during the celebration and daughter Samara makes her eat the cake.

On the occasion, Neetu shared the video with a heartfelt note for her daughter Riddhima. She wrote, "Happy birthday, my love... you are my everything and more!!! Love and blessing."

As soon as Neetu dropped the video on social media. Several celebrities reacted to the celebration and wished Riddhima on her birthday. Soni Razdhan wrote, "Happy Birthday, dearest Riddhimma Have a wonderful year, loads of love."

Bhawana wrote, Happy Birthday!! Lots of love."

Archana's comment read, "Happyyyyyy birthday @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial Lots and lots of love and hugs, darling."

Riddhima also commented, 'Love u mom (with red hearts).

Neetu also shared pictures of Riddhima Kapoor on her Instagram story on her birthday. In one of the photos, Riddhima looks beautiful in a blue shirt sporting an orange-brown cap. "Happy birthday, my love. You are everything and more. Love you more than you can imagine."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was born in 1980. On the work front, she is an Indian fashion designer and entrepreneur. She is known for her fashion brand, R Jewelry, which has gained popularity for its elegant designs.

On the personal front, she married businessman Bharat Sahni on January 25, 2006. The duo has a daughter named Samara.

Riddhima is also recognized for her contributions to interior design and her active presence on social media.