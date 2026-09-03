'Rida Tharana Didn't Deserve It': The Traitors Season 2 Fans Hail Krystle D'Souza's Gameplay After Finale Win |

Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana emerged as the winners of Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors Season 2, and fans cannot stop gushing over Krystle's gameplay. Viewers praised the actress for her strategy during the finale, pointing out that she could have easily won the game alone as the other contestants already had strong doubts about Rida. However, Krystle chose to keep her co-traitor by her side and win the game together.

Praising Krystle's gameplay, a user commented, "Kya khel gayi Krystle." Another tweeted, "Traitors was a fun reality show ngl, it was interesting & entertaining. Am happy Krystle D'Souza won. She was deserving & been an excellent traitor since day 1. She could’ve easily thrown (undeserving) Rida under the bus, but she chose to win it with her. Respect increased."

im glad rida won she was too good.

so was krystal lekin rida played front foot pey😭#Traitors2 — k (@khamooshiyan) September 3, 2026

Kya khel gayi Krystle — Anushree (@kahihiha_shree) September 3, 2026

Traitors was a fun reality show ngl, it was interesting & entertaining. Am happy Krystle D'Souza won. She was deserving & been an excellent traitor since day 1. She could’ve easily thrown (undeserving) Rida under the bus, but she chose to win it with her. Respect increased 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Re4Uhwgc8W — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) September 3, 2026

While several viewers praised Krystle, some felt Rida was less deserving of the win. A user tweeted, "Krystle should get 50 lakhs and rest goes to Rida sorry not sorry." Another wrote, "#KrystleDsouza flipped the game in circle of shaq, saved rida & put target on dileep. Krystle could hv been selfish & won alone cus her winning was guaranteed no matter the choice but she still chose to stay loyal to rida. Amazing game!"

I wish she won alone anyway congratulations Krystle#TheTraitors2 — .ೃ࿔࿔༘⋆* early spring era (@abeleis_) September 3, 2026

krystle should get 50 lakhs and rest goes to rida sorry not sorry 😭 — ish ྀིྀིྀིྀིྀི (@ishslivia) September 3, 2026

Another user praised Krystle's decision to stay loyal to Rida, writing, "I got RESPECT for #krystal for the first time, she could've won solo, but she didn't betray Rida. Finally an honest side of a traitor."

pic.twitter.com/Rxk7pbQtQE #KrystleDsouza flipped the game in circle of shaq, saved rida & put target on dileep. Krystle could hv been selfish & won alone cus her winning was guaranteed no matter the choice but she still chose to stay loyal to rida. Amazing game! #TheTraitors2 — Karma_Butterfly (@DepSoul_) September 3, 2026

I got RESPECT for #krystal for the first time, she could've won solo, but she didn't betray Rida. Finally an honest side of a traitor. 🎉🎉 #thetraitors2 — Ankita (@ankitaspire) September 3, 2026

Many believed that Rida did not deserve to win the show. A user tweeted, "Lowkey think Rida didn’t deserve it but whatever." Another wished, "I wish she wins this game alone , because rida doesn't deserve at all."

Lowkey think Rida didn’t deserve it but whatever. She was still willing to sacrifice and Krystal won. So it’s all good — KDICE_Alivangi (@xhhxbsnss36630) September 3, 2026