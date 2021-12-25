Rich old man or struggling young man? Find out whom Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu wants to date!

Harnaaz Sandhu, who made India proud on the global stage after clinching the Miss Universe crown, recently opened up on her Bollywood plans and who she would like to date.

In an interview with India Today, Harnaaz was asked if she would date a very powerful old rich man or a struggling young man.

Responding to this, Harnaaz said that she would like to date a young struggling man. "The reason is that I myself struggled and will be struggling. As a person, I believe that it is important to struggle and only then can we value our achievements," she said.

While most of beauty pageant titleholders like Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza and Manushi Chhillar, among others have made their presence felt in Bollywood, the 21-year-old who brought the Miss Universe crown back to India after 21 years, has already acted in Punjabi movies.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Harnaaz also shared what makes her fortunate and how she reacted after winning the title, she says, “I think I am very fortunate because before leaving I had said that ‘Main Harnaaz hun, Desh ka naaz hun’ and I will bring the crown back to the country. It was an unexplainable feeling. I could not believe that the word India had been said along with the line ‘The Miss Universe is...’ and I started crying.”

“To be honest it is too soon to describe how my future would look. But I am looking forward to being an actor because a lot of people are inspired by actors. People wish to be in a film. Acting has always been my passion," she added.

Harnaaz bagged the Miss Universe title at the 70th edition of Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel on December 13, 2021.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 12:10 PM IST