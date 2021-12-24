'I am looking forward to being an actor', reveals Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu

All eyes are transfixed on the new beauty global queen from India – Harnaaz Sandhu. While most of beauty pageant titleholders like Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza and Manushi Chhillar, etc. have made their presence felt in Bollywood, the 21-year-old Harnaaz who brought the Miss Universe crown back to India after 21 years, has already acted in Punjabi movies.

Harnaaz who made India proud on the global stage after clinching the Miss Universe crown shares what makes her fortunate and how she reacted after winning the title, she says, “I think I am very fortunate because before leaving I had said that ‘Main Harnaaz hun, Desh ka naaz hun’ and I will bring the crown back to the country. It was an unexplainable feeling. I could not believe that the word India had been said along with the line ‘The Miss Universe is...’ and I started crying.”

Growing up Sush, PC and Lara were always her idols. Talking about the same, Harnaaz says, “When I was growing up, I saw people like Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta and realised that these people got it because their intentions to go and win the crown on the international stage were very clear and pure. Soon I realised that I wanted to act as well and then liked to model too and then the process began. I got the desire to go there when I was 17 and I have never looked back since then,” she says. While Harnaaz has already acted in Punjabi films as lead, it will be interesting to know whether she will follow her idols and enter Bollywood, on this Harnaaz says, “To be honest it is too soon to describe how my future would look. But I am looking forward to being an actor because a lot of people are inspired by actors. People wish to be in a film. Acting has always been my passion”.

Ask her about her favourite actor names and she speaks of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. “It is the Om Shanti Om pairing. Both of them are wonderful people. I love everything that I have seen about them and it is not just the on-screen aura, but off-screen as well on how they conduct themselves,” says Harnaaz who secretly aspires to be in a Bhansali movie.

“I love the quality of films that Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes. He pays a lot of attention to detail and his films look like art. He takes time to make a film but it is worth it. I have watched every film that he has made and they are all my favourites,” she says though her favourite film stars Priyanka Chopra.

“My absolute favourite movie is Mary Kom. I believe in women empowerment and I know what kind of stereotypes we need to break. The Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai song is what I am all about,” she says.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 07:00 AM IST