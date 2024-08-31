 Rhea Chakraborty Talks About Her Time In Jail After SSR's Death: 'You Have To Take A Bullet In The A**'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRhea Chakraborty Talks About Her Time In Jail After SSR's Death: 'You Have To Take A Bullet In The A**'

Rhea Chakraborty Talks About Her Time In Jail After SSR's Death: 'You Have To Take A Bullet In The A**'

Rhea Chakraborty revealed getting trolled by the media, being called out by name, and also dealing with the trauma of personal loss

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 08:03 PM IST
article-image

Rhea Chakraborty is surely making a comeback in her life with Chapter 2. The actress recently talked about her time in jail after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. His body was discovered hanging in his Bandra, Mumbai, residence on June 14, 2020.

The Jalebi actress talked about the fact of how she became a public enemy overnight. She revealed getting trolled by the media, being called out by name, and also dealing with the trauma of personal loss. Speaking to the Humans of Bombay, she said, “Don't bend, don't cry, don't break. You have to take a bullet, you have to take it in the a**. I remember looking at myself in the mirror and saying, you're scared, right? It almost felt like the mirror said yes. Investigations every day, there was media and mobs under my building constantly, and it required a lot of strength to even make it to the investigation because I was worried that something would happen on the way."

For her, it took a strong might and a lot of resilience to come out strong of that zone. She feels that her power is the truth that was with her during this entire journey, and even after 4 years, it is keeping her strong.

She added, "When I walked out of prison, I knew I would never be the same person again. Jail is actually a very different world because there's no society in jail. It’s all about survival, you know? Every single day was about surviving. And each day felt like a year."

FPJ Shorts
Bihar: Youth Arrested For Attempting To Punch Union Minister Giriraj Singh During Janata Darbar In Begusarai; Visuals Surface
Bihar: Youth Arrested For Attempting To Punch Union Minister Giriraj Singh During Janata Darbar In Begusarai; Visuals Surface
Haryana Assembly Polls: Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers’ Protest At Shambhu Border, Supports Their Demands; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Polls: Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers’ Protest At Shambhu Border, Supports Their Demands; VIDEO
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC's Contractual Waste Lifters Prone To Ailments Due To Lack Of Safety Gear
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC's Contractual Waste Lifters Prone To Ailments Due To Lack Of Safety Gear
Rajasthan: Thieves Call Police For Help After Being Trapped In House By Crowd During Theft Attempt In Kolayat; 2 Arrested
Rajasthan: Thieves Call Police For Help After Being Trapped In House By Crowd During Theft Attempt In Kolayat; 2 Arrested
Read Also
Aamir Khan Reveals He Wants To QUIT Films, Gets Emotional On Rhea Chakraborty's Talk Show
article-image

Rhea stated that everyone is number in jail and it's the test of their survival. She also felt that her family was finished and not everyone around is her friend. "I have not forgiven everybody. Some people are on my head now," she concluded.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rhea Chakraborty Talks About Her Time In Jail After SSR's Death: 'You Have To Take A Bullet In The...

Rhea Chakraborty Talks About Her Time In Jail After SSR's Death: 'You Have To Take A Bullet In The...

'Have No Sense Of Exisistence Of Them...': Amitabh Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Note For Kaun Banega...

'Have No Sense Of Exisistence Of Them...': Amitabh Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Note For Kaun Banega...

Kangana Ranaut On When She Opened Up About #MeToo Movement: 'I Was Left Alone, Became Problematic...

Kangana Ranaut On When She Opened Up About #MeToo Movement: 'I Was Left Alone, Became Problematic...

Norway Princess Gets Married To Hollywood Guru Who Claims He 'Rose From The Dead' Despite...

Norway Princess Gets Married To Hollywood Guru Who Claims He 'Rose From The Dead' Despite...

'It's A Personal Passion Of Sargun Mehta Ma'am': Badall Pe Paon Hai's Amandeep Sidhu On Former's...

'It's A Personal Passion Of Sargun Mehta Ma'am': Badall Pe Paon Hai's Amandeep Sidhu On Former's...