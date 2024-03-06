 Rhea Chakraborty Granted Permission For Thailand Vacation After Bombay High Court Cancels Look-Out Circular
Rhea Chakraborty Granted Permission For Thailand Vacation After Bombay High Court Cancels Look-Out Circular

The actor is an accused in the drugs case registered after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 09:53 PM IST
Actor Rhea Chakraborty has obtained permission to travel to Thailand for a vacation with her family. The nod came after the Bombay High Court ordered the cancellation of a look-out circular against the actor and her brother Showik. The actor is an accused in the drugs case registered after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.

Rhea and Showik were granted permission to travel abroad by the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court on Wednesday. After their Thailand trip, they have also been allowed to visit Sri Lanka to attend a Holi celebration.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) booked Showik and Rhea as part of its probe into the alleged nexus between Bollywood and drugs suppliers after Sushant Singh was found dead at his Mumbai apartment.

The NCB arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea in September that year. Her arrest was followed by the arrest of her brother, Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, and friend Dipesh Sawant.

