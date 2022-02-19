REVEALED! Why is Bhumi Pednekar visiting Harvard

Bhumi Pednekar is a climate change advocate who spearheads the hugely lauded social media initiative Climate Warrior that aims at raising awareness towards protecting nature. She has always been an environmentally conscious citizen who has taken up climate conservation as a cause for life. Through Climate Warrior, she is constantly aiming to mobilise the citizens of India to actively participate in protecting the environment. Bhumi will now speak to the students at the prestigious Harvard University and highlight why today’s youth need to be more vocal about climate change.

Bhumi says, “Ever since I started Climate Warrior, my intent was to create as much awareness as possible around sustainability as a way of life and how climate change is going to impact all our lives. I wanted to reach out to as many people as possible on this in my country and across the world. I’m happy to say that I can see people around me change slowly. It is heartening for me to see that people are paying attention to what can happen if we don’t address the issue of climate change and make small changes in their lives to conserve.”

Advertisement

The actress feels Harvard University is the best platform for her to discuss sustainability as the institution has historically produced the best minds of our generation. “People across the world are rallying together to make a difference. I salute all these climate warriors trying to save lives and this beautiful planet of ours. It is my honour to speak at Harvard University and discuss the issue of climate change with the youth of the world,” she explains.

Advertisement

Bhumi is very excited about this endeavour. “It will be amazing to share how I have grown as a human being in my journey to be an advocate for climate protection. I would like to appeal to each and every citizen of the world to become climate warriors. Harvard University is a great platform to connect with the future of this world and urge them to also make a difference at their individual level,” she concludes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:00 AM IST