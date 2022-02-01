Revealed! What makes Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar happy?

Akshay Kumar, popularly also known as Khiladi Kumar, is one of Bollywood’s most bankable superstars. Last seen in a cameo in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, the actor has a slew of films lined up for 2022. They include Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2, Ram Setu, and more. In one of our recent interactions, he answered numerous queries about his professional life, how open he is to doing Marathi cinema, and more. Excerpts:

You have been doing stunts for almost 30 years. What is the take of your family when you do fearful stunts?

(Laughs) My family has given up.

You have been in the industry for almost three decades. What do you have to say?

I am very happy being here, but I feel I have to do a lot more in my career. I still have to learn a lot. I would like to thank the audience for having supported me so much. Without their support, it wouldn’t be possible.

What makes you happy as an actor?

I feel happy and content when the audience praises and likes my films. Also, after the success of the film, when my producers want to sign me for my next film, it feels great.

Do you have box office pressure?

Yes, of course, we all have box office pressure. We all don’t know what will happen at the box office. Will we be able to recover the money invested? Will we be able to make big films? All this is obviously a big question for us in this profession.

And the pressure to pick and choose the right film?

Indeed, yes, the pressure of choosing the right film is very important.

Are you open to doing Marathi Cinema?

Yes, I presented Chumbak. I keep watching different Marathi films. Surprisingly, they are ready to take risks. I love Marathi cinema. If I get something good, I will surely go ahead and make Marathi films.

With the ongoing pandemic, do you think that things will get back to normal as they once were?

It’s really sad that a lot of people have lost their loved ones. But we have to work in our life as life must go on. We need to follow the protocols’ that’s very necessary. With proper safety measures, everyone can go ahead and keep working. Be safe and let others be safe too.

