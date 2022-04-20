Revealed! THIS is what Rakul Preet Singh has to say about her Runway 34 co-star Ajay Devgn

Despite hailing from New Delhi, Rakul Preet Singh has been a common face in Telugu and Tamil films. The actress is slowly but steadily winning hearts in Bollywood too. She will soon be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Runway 34. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Your recently released film, Attack, did not do well at the box office. What could be the reason?

I think reviews, generally, were good. I am very proud of the film. I personally think the film was short, crisp, fast and very good. Sometimes a lot of factors are taken into consideration for the box office result of the film. I think it was unfortunate that happened. Nevertheless, I will always be proud of it.

How was your experience working with Ajay in Runway 34?

Ajay sir is technically a very strong and sound person. I noticed that when we were in the cockpit and with 11 cameras. I have never seen and experienced this, whether in the South films or anywhere else. That control over his technical abilities is amazing. It’s a tough task that he took up. It’s very difficult to create that tension in a small, confined place, and acting in it as well directing and producing it during the time of Covid was very inspiring.

How would you define Ajay as an actor?

As an actor, he is very secure. When you see that film De De Pyaar De, only a secure actor can pull it. He is very talented. As a co-star, he lets you be and has no air about himself. He compliments everyone and makes them feel comfortable.

What is important for a heroine to progress professionally? Good looks or confidence?

I think confidence as it will help you perform well. Good looks are indeed an added thing. More than confidence, it’s the desire to work hard and not run away from it. I love working. If I am given an opportunity to work, I will surely give my 200 per cent. For me, the biggest strength is the desire to work hard, and confidence adds to it.

Do you not agree heroines should look beautiful?

In life, the desire to work hard will never take you back. If your intention is right irrespective of anything, the universe will create an opportunity.

You shifted to Tollywood at the right time, and now is the reaping time for you as their films are breaking boundaries. Your take?

I don’t believe in all this. I don’t know what is reaping and if I shifted at the right time. I see my journey as my journey. What is important for me is, am I enjoying every day? Rest is for people to say whatever. We are all Indian.

This is the right time for you to be working in Tollywood as those films are doing very well. Your comment?

What has happened is that those films were always doing well for the audiences there. Some of my films were dubbed and declared a hit. The films in recent times are getting a theatrical release; that’s the difference. The stage has been set. The same audiences who viewed these films on TV are now watching them in theatres. We are talking about it because of social media. Everybody consumed so many films because they were sitting at home owing to Covid-19. Cross-connection films have been doing well even in the ’70s and ’80s.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:01 AM IST