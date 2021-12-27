Revealed! This is how Amitabh Bachchan came to Aakanksha Singh's rescue after she fractured her leg on the sets of Runway 34

Aakanksha Singh shot to fame with Telugu films like Gowtam Tinnauri’s Malli Raava with Sumanth, Sritam Aditya’s Devadas with Nani and Nagarjuna, S Krishna’s Pailwaan with Sudeep. She recently made her OTT debut with the web show Parampara starring Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra and Sarath Kumar.

Aakanksha plays Ajay Devgn’s wife in the upcoming film Runway 34, which was earlier titled MayDay. “We have wrapped the film now. I have a very strong character. It is not just the role of a trophy wife. It was great working with Ajay sir as an actor and producer and Amitabh sir as well,” she gushes.

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Runway 34 | Pic: Instagram/ajaydevgn

Aakanksha is in awe of Bachchan after the actor went out of his way to help her after she had a fracture. “I had a fracture on the sets of the film and was then later shooting for it with a plaster when the Amitabh Bachchan incident happened. I was shooting a courtroom scene when he was there, and he saw me. My plaster had the hashtag #tuttifrutti written on it, and I don’t know how he had seen that. I was wearing long pants above the plaster,” she explains.

Elaborating further, she adds, “He said, ‘Miss Tutti Frutti’ and I asked him how he saw it because it was covered, and he just smiled. He said, ‘I will get you a buggy tomorrow’. I thought he must be kidding, and he won’t get it for me. And there he was with a buggy and asked me to hop on. Then he asked me for my address so that he could send it. I told him not to take that burden, and he pretended that he was annoyed. ‘I am thinking so much for you, and you are refusing!’ he said. I told him I was not refusing, and that’s how he sent the buggy to me. It’s a beautiful memory."

"I think I used it for a week, and I didn’t want to give it back. But I did because it is his personal belonging, and he gave it as a gesture. He kept writing to me. I am really happy to have shared these moments with him. He told me he had used the buggy after he was injured and was coming back from the hospital,” she shares.

Aakanksha has a few more things lined up, including a secret Hindi web show for a big OTT platform. “I have a new Hindi web show, but I am not at liberty to share anything about it. Three of my films are releasing this year down South. My leg is fine now. I can run,” she laughs and concludes.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 06:41 AM IST