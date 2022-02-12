Revealed! The reason why Manushi Chhillar is excited about Prithviraj

Yash Raj Films is making its first historical film with Prithviraj. Based on the life and bravery of Prithviraj Chauhan, it stars Akshay Kumar as the legendary warrior and Manushi Chhillar will be seen as Princess Sanyogita. The film, which is helmed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, is the Bollywood debut of the former Miss World. She is thrilled about the positive response that her look in the film is garnering.

Manushi is also very happy that her first film will be released in theatres. “I’m ecstatic that we now have a date for Prithviraj’s release on the big screen. It is the ultimate theatrical entertainer that needs to be watched in its full glory. I have been fortunate enough to have gotten this kind of launchpad, and I’m hoping that I have done justice to the opportunity that I have got,” she says.

Elaborating on how she prepared for the role, Manushi shares, “I worked hard to get the part. I know that I worked on myself harder to play the role of Princess Sanyogita. It was a huge responsibility. I’m thrilled that people are appreciating how I’m looking in the film. I hope that they love how I have performed too because that’s going to be my true test on screen.”

Dr. Chandraprakash is best known for his television epic Chanakya and the multiple award-winning film Pinjar. Prithviraj will release worldwide on June 10, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 06:02 AM IST