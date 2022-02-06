Revealed! The BIG projects that will make 2022 extra special for Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Yami Gautam Dhar

From breaking the stereotypes to playing unconventional roles, Bollywood actresses are choosing bold and brave characters on screen. Free Press Journal highlights four leading ladies who are all set to headline trailblazing dramas in 2022.

Yami Gautam Dhar — A Thursday

The actress will breathe life into a rather grey and nuanced character of a kindergarten teacher who takes kids as hostages in A Thursday. The powerhouse performer will venture into a challenging and never-before-seen cinematic space.

Alia Bhatt — Gangubai Kathiawadi

Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangu Kathiawadi is another fierce drama making noise all across the nation. Playing the titular role, Alia Bhatt will essay the real-life personality of the famous mafia queen and become the force behind one of the most powerful on-screen female characters.

Taapsee Pannu — Shabaash Mithu

Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu, who has earned acclaim for her strong female characters, will present the life story of Indian Woman Cricketer Mithali Raj. Touted to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year, the actress will take the audience on the journey of the cricket star's rise.

Vidya Balan — Jalsa

The actress has Jalsa on the cards for a release with another leading lady Shefali Shah. While the details around the project are still under the wraps, we hear the actress will essay an unconventional and fierce role.

Advertisement

ALSO READ From Oo antavaa to Kodthe, chartbusters that have taken social media by storm

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 06:01 AM IST