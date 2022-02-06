From Oo antavaa to Kodthe, chartbusters that have taken social media by storm

Every year countless songs are released with films, but only a few manage to make a special place in our hearts. Free Press Journal shines the spotlight on three such chartbusters, which not only are a treat for music lovers, but the actresses performing them have taken them to another level.

Tamannaah Bhatia — Kodthe (Ghani)

The actress left netizens mesmerised with her sizzling dance number, Kodthe, as she is seen performing some temperature-raising moves. Also, the Kodthe Dance Challenge is trending on social media, with fans recreating the star's killer moves.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu — Oo antavaa (Pushpa: The Rise)

Another dance number making waves on social media is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo antavaa. The actress, donning a smokin' hot avatar, has set the internet ablaze with her never-before-seen moves. It became an instant hit owing to its foot-tapping music and brilliant choreography.

Deepika Padukone — Doobey (Gehraiyaan)

Deepika Padukone's rather soothing number Doobey has also garnered a massive fan following among music lovers. The off-beat piece, an unconventional filmography, and her chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi have caught everyone's attention.

