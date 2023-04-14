Revealed! Mahesh Babu’s character in SS Rajamouli’s next NOT inspired by Lord Hanuman

Mahesh Babu | Photo File

Reports stating Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, directed by SS Rajamouli, inspired by Lord Hanuman is untrue and writer Vijayendra Prasad has rubbished all those claims.

In the world of show business, rumours can spread like wildfire, especially when it concerns projects that are still in their infancy. Two of the most anticipated projects of the moment, Tiger Vs Pathaan and SS Rajamouli's next with Mahesh Babu in the lead, have not been immune to these wild speculations.

Film's writer rubbished the reports

A recent report by an enterprising portal claimed that Mahesh Babu's character in Rajamouli's upcoming project would be based on Lord Hanuman. It was even stated that the film would be set in the African Jungle culture and that Rajamouli would give it his signature spin.

However, the writer of the Mahesh Babu project, Vijayendra Prasad, has stepped in to shut down these rumours. He denied any such mythologization of Mahesh Babu's character, stating that "his character is not based on Lord Hanuman or any mythological character."

According to a source close to the project, "Mahesh Babu plays a contemporary character in a fast-paced jungle adventure."

Fans waiting for official announcement

Earlier, several media agencies previously claimed that the film would showcase Mahesh Babu's character, inspired by Lord Hanuman and that Rajamouli would once again draw inspiration from Indian culture and mythology.

However, it seems that these reports have finally been put to rest. Fans of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's work eagerly await new updates about the film and its characters. Until then, it is safe to say that fans would take rumours with a grain of salt and wait for official announcements.