‘Rest In Peace Bhau’: Salman Khan Pays Emotional Tribute To Nana Patekar After Postponing Mumbai Event |

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has mourned the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar. Remembering the late actor, Salman shared a black-and-white picture of Nana on social media along with a brief yet heartfelt tribute.

Salman Khan shares heartfelt tribute

Sharing the monochrome photograph, Salman wrote, “Nanaaaaa Rest in peace bhau.” His emotional note came hours after Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75.

Salman had also postponed his scheduled appearance at a Mumbai event following Nana Patekar’s sudden demise. The actor was set to attend a GB Realty-hosted event at Taj Lands’ End in Bandra from 6 pm onwards. The organisers announced the postponement, stating that the decision was taken “as a mark of respect” for the late actor. Salman and Nana had shared screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 1996 directorial debut Khamoshi: The Musical.

Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to Nana Patekar

Shah Rukh Khan paid an emotional tribute to Nana Patekar, recalling their first meeting and the veteran actor’s blunt yet affectionate nature. Sharing a picture with Nana, SRK remembered him as “a mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend” and revealed the advice that stayed with him throughout his career: “Hero banne ke chakkar mein actor mat khona” (Don’t lose the actor in the pursuit of becoming a hero). He also recalled how Nana would “shout” at him before making him realise he was actually being hugged, adding, “He loved me and I loved him back.”

SRK further mourned the loss, writing, “Nana, your intensity, laughter, madness and love will always stay with us.” He wished they had more time for “another conversation, another argument, another cup of tea and a game of carrom”, remembering Nana as an “unbeatable carrom champion”. He concluded his heartfelt note with, “Love you and miss you dearly!! Too soon my Hero Actor! RIP.”